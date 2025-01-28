Senate Passes Controversial Cyber Laws Amidst Outcry

In a session marked by protests and controversy, Pakistan's Senate approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025. The upper house's decision has stirred significant reactions, particularly from opposition parties and media organizations.

This amendment introduces stringent penalties for those found spreading misinformation online, including imprisonment of up to three years and hefty fines. Additionally, the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) aims to regulate content across social media platforms.

While the government argues these measures are critical to combat disinformation, detractors raise alarms about potential censorship and targeting of political adversaries. Protests continue as media bodies express concerns about the implications for press freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)