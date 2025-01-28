Left Menu

Senate Passes Controversial Cyber Laws Amidst Outcry

Pakistan's Senate approved the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 despite protests. The amendment introduces heavy penalties for spreading fake news and establishes a Digital Rights Protection Authority to regulate social media. Critics fear potential censorship while supporters advocate for curbing disinformation.

Updated: 28-01-2025 17:10 IST
  • Pakistan

In a session marked by protests and controversy, Pakistan's Senate approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025. The upper house's decision has stirred significant reactions, particularly from opposition parties and media organizations.

This amendment introduces stringent penalties for those found spreading misinformation online, including imprisonment of up to three years and hefty fines. Additionally, the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) aims to regulate content across social media platforms.

While the government argues these measures are critical to combat disinformation, detractors raise alarms about potential censorship and targeting of political adversaries. Protests continue as media bodies express concerns about the implications for press freedom.

