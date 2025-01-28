Empowering Women Officers: The Indian Army's Future

The Western Command convened a seminar on the evolving role of women officers in the Indian Army, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Led by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar at Chandimandir Military Station, the event explored career challenges women face, work-life balance, and leadership development.

Discussions emphasized mentorship, policy adjustments, and infrastructure improvements crucial for supporting women officers, aligning with the Army's commitment to gender inclusivity, as advocated by Lt Gen Katiyar.

(With inputs from agencies.)