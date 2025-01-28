Left Menu

Russian Tu-160 Patrol Over Arctic Waters

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile carriers conducted an 11-hour patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, a move reported by RIA news via the Defence Ministry.

Updated: 28-01-2025 21:03 IST
  Russia

In a significant military maneuver, two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile carriers have performed a patrol flight over the Arctic Ocean's neutral waters, as reported by the state-run RIA news agency.

The Defence Ministry highlighted that the patrol, executed by these long-range bombers, lasted over 11 hours, demonstrating Russia's strategic aerial capability.

This operation underscores Russia's ongoing emphasis on maintaining a presence in the Arctic region amidst shifting global geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

