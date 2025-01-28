Left Menu

Global Political Diary: Key Events to Watch

This daily diary highlights significant political and economic events worldwide, from diplomatic visits and meetings in European cities to elections and international observances. Key upcoming events include foreign official visits, EU council meetings, national elections, and global awareness days. The diary serves as a crucial resource for global political insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:21 IST
The comprehensive political diary offers a glimpse into significant global events scheduled over the next few months. It encompasses high-profile diplomatic visits, EU council meetings, and various national elections.

On January 28, Latvian and Greek foreign ministers will meet, while Turkey's Foreign Minister is set to visit Saudi Arabia for talks. The European Commission President will engage in discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Beyond January, the diary notes other key events, such as the International Women's Day in March and discussions among NATO defence ministers. These events provide essential insights into ongoing global political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

