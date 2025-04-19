Left Menu

River Plate Breaks Draw Streak with Dominant 3-0 Victory over Gimnasia

River Plate ended a streak of four draws with a decisive 3-0 victory over Gimnasia in the Argentine Primera Division. Sebastian Driussi, Franco Mastantuono, and Rodrigo Aliendro scored for River. The win places River third in Group B, strengthening their standings ahead of their Copa Libertadores and derby matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 04:07 IST
River Plate Breaks Draw Streak with Dominant 3-0 Victory over Gimnasia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

River Plate snapped a four-match drawing streak in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura by defeating Gimnasia La Plata 3-0.

Marcelo Gallardo's team initially struggled against Gimnasia's defense but found their breakthrough 10 minutes before halftime via a close-range strike from Sebastian Driussi. Driussi expressed his delight after ending his scoring drought and emphasized the confidence boost the win provides.

Driussi later assisted Franco Mastantuono for River's second goal, while Rodrigo Aliendro sealed the win with a third goal shortly before full-time. Gimnasia sought a late consolation, but River's goalkeeper Franco Armani denied them. River Plate now sits third in Group B and is poised for key upcoming matches in the Copa Libertadores and against Boca Juniors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025