River Plate Breaks Draw Streak with Dominant 3-0 Victory over Gimnasia

River Plate snapped a four-match drawing streak in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura by defeating Gimnasia La Plata 3-0.

Marcelo Gallardo's team initially struggled against Gimnasia's defense but found their breakthrough 10 minutes before halftime via a close-range strike from Sebastian Driussi. Driussi expressed his delight after ending his scoring drought and emphasized the confidence boost the win provides.

Driussi later assisted Franco Mastantuono for River's second goal, while Rodrigo Aliendro sealed the win with a third goal shortly before full-time. Gimnasia sought a late consolation, but River's goalkeeper Franco Armani denied them. River Plate now sits third in Group B and is poised for key upcoming matches in the Copa Libertadores and against Boca Juniors.

(With inputs from agencies.)