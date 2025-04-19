Peace Talks at a Breaking Point: U.S. Threatens Withdrawal from Russia-Ukraine Mediation

In a move that reflects escalating tensions, the United States has cautioned it could abandon efforts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have expressed their frustrations, citing slow progress and growing hurdles in negotiations.

Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, warning both nations of possible repercussions if talks remain stagnant. Rubio echoed these concerns during discussions with European and Ukrainian leaders.

Despite diplomatic efforts, including high-level talks in Paris, the U.S. is discontent with Russia's stance and Ukraine's recent comments. A move by Washington to step back would dramatically shift the geopolitical landscape, potentially halting military aid to Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)