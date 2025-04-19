Left Menu

Justice Department Denies Venezuelan Deportation Plans

The U.S. Justice Department has clarified there are no immediate plans to deport Venezuelans as per the claims of potential deportations under the Trump administration. This assertion was made by a department lawyer during a court hearing, alleviating concerns among the Venezuelan community about imminent deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 04:05 IST
Justice Department Denies Venezuelan Deportation Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent court hearing, a U.S. Justice Department attorney announced that there were no plans in effect to deport Venezuelans under the directives of the Trump administration. The department's statement was aimed at dispelling growing fears within the Venezuelan community about possible deportations on Friday or Saturday. This reassurance comes amid heightened anxiety over immigration policies affecting Venezuelans.

The lawyer's remarks serve to clarify the department's current stance, ensuring that no action will be taken contrary to the stated position. This move is vital in maintaining public trust and providing the Venezuelan individuals concerned with some peace of mind during these uncertain times.

The clarification comes on the heels of numerous reports and speculation about potential deportations, emphasizing the importance of clear and direct communication from government entities to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025