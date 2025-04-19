Justice Department Denies Venezuelan Deportation Plans

In a recent court hearing, a U.S. Justice Department attorney announced that there were no plans in effect to deport Venezuelans under the directives of the Trump administration. The department's statement was aimed at dispelling growing fears within the Venezuelan community about possible deportations on Friday or Saturday. This reassurance comes amid heightened anxiety over immigration policies affecting Venezuelans.

The lawyer's remarks serve to clarify the department's current stance, ensuring that no action will be taken contrary to the stated position. This move is vital in maintaining public trust and providing the Venezuelan individuals concerned with some peace of mind during these uncertain times.

The clarification comes on the heels of numerous reports and speculation about potential deportations, emphasizing the importance of clear and direct communication from government entities to the public.

