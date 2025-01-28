Left Menu

Elvish Yadav Accused in Noida Rave Party Case: Threats and Legal Battles

A FIR has been filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly threatening a witness, Saurabh Gupta, in the Noida rave party case. Gupta and his brother Gaurav have previously filed complaints against Yadav, who is accused of harboring a grudge and intimidating them through social media. Investigations are ongoing.

Elvish Yadav
A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for threatening witness Saurabh Gupta in the ongoing Noida rave party case, police revealed on Tuesday.

The FIR was filed following directives issued by Additional Civil Judge Pratibha on January 24. Gupta, from People For Animal (PFA) and a pivotal witness, alleged that Yadav and his supporters menaced him at his residence on May 10, 2024, which prompted his appeal to the court after earlier police inaction.

Gaurav Gupta, Saurabh's brother, earlier accused Yadav of supplying snake venom at a November 2023 rave. The brothers claim Yadav holds a grudge, accusing him of potential false accusations and threats via social media. Nandgram police confirmed the FIR under IPC section 506 for criminal intimidation, with investigations in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

