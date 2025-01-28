Left Menu

Libyan Officer's Release Sparks Italian Political Storm

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is under investigation following the release of a Libyan officer wanted by the ICC. The arrest and release of Osama Elmasry Njeem has raised questions of alleged crimes against humanity and misuse of funds, involving several high-profile Italian ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:29 IST
Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced she is under judicial investigation after the controversial release of Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan police officer wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Njeem was freed and flown to Libya after his arrest in Turin.

The ICC has raised concerns over not being consulted regarding Njeem's release, prompting an inquiry into Meloni and other key Italian officials, including Justice Minister Carlo Nordio and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. The accusations mention aiding in crime and misusing public funds.

The probe, allegedly spearheaded by lawyer Luigi Li Gotti, comes amid political tension. Meloni has expressed her resolve on social media, refusing to back down in the face of the investigations. The case draws parallels to a previous high-profile investigation involving Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

(With inputs from agencies.)

