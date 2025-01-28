Massive Drug Bust: Andhra Pradesh Police Destroy Cannabis Worth Rs 17.6 Crore
The Andhra Pradesh police destroyed an enormous cache of drugs, including 35,000 kg of marijuana and 39 kg of hashish oil, valued at Rs 17.6 crore. The operation was executed at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Parawada, leading to 459 cases and 1,304 arrests.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Andhra Pradesh police have eradicated a staggering 35,000 kg of marijuana and 39 kg of hashish oil in Anakapalli district. The destroyed substances are valued at a whopping Rs 17.6 crore.
This large-scale destruction, which took place on Tuesday, was conducted under the watchful eye of the drug disposal committee and happened at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Parawada, according to an official statement.
The crackdown has been part of 459 cases, resulting in the arrest of over 1,300 individuals. Among those arrested, 871 hail from Andhra Pradesh, with the remaining suspects from various other states, officials revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)