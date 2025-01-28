Transatlantic Unity: EU and US Forge Stronger Ties
European Union foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, had a constructive conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They discussed mutual concerns, including Russia's actions in Ukraine, Iran's negative influences, and challenges from China. Both agreed that EU-US cooperation is paramount and look forward to future meetings.
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced a productive dialogue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The discussion centered on pivotal global issues such as Russia's war on Ukraine, Iran's destabilizing activities, and challenges emerging from China, highlighting shared EU-US interests.
Kallas emphasized the power of transatlantic cooperation, expressing eagerness for an in-person meeting soon.
