Tension in Birbhum: Suri Sees Armed Clash and Arrests

Tensions erupted in Suri, located in West Bengal's Birbhum district, after an armed gang assaulted a police officer, resulting in the arrest of 20 individuals and the confiscation of three firearms.

The gang was reported to have threatened residents in Mallikpur village, sparking a confrontation that prompted police intervention to detain a man wielding a firearm.

A clash ensued when the group attempted to free their arrested companion, but prompt police reinforcement and local assistance subdued the attackers. The altercation, reportedly tied to a land dispute, triggered allegations of political discord, which Trinamool Congress denied.

