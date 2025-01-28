Left Menu

Tension in Birbhum: Suri Sees Armed Clash and Arrests

An armed gang incident in Suri, Birbhum district, led to 20 arrests and the seizure of three firearms. A police officer was manhandled by the gang, which resulted in a confrontation. Authorities linked the clash to a land dispute, amid claims of political infighting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suri | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:34 IST
Tensions erupted in Suri, located in West Bengal's Birbhum district, after an armed gang assaulted a police officer, resulting in the arrest of 20 individuals and the confiscation of three firearms.

The gang was reported to have threatened residents in Mallikpur village, sparking a confrontation that prompted police intervention to detain a man wielding a firearm.

A clash ensued when the group attempted to free their arrested companion, but prompt police reinforcement and local assistance subdued the attackers. The altercation, reportedly tied to a land dispute, triggered allegations of political discord, which Trinamool Congress denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

