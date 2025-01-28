Justice Department Shake-up: Firings Ignite Controversy

The Justice Department has dismissed more than a dozen employees who were involved in criminal cases against President Donald Trump, signaling a swift move to align with the president's interests. This action marks a significant shift within the department and highlights the administration's intent to purge officials perceived as disloyal.

The sudden terminations, affecting career prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith's team, underscore the turbulence within the Justice Department. Traditionally, rank-and-file prosecutors have continued their work across administrations without penalty, but this recent decision disrupts longstanding norms, pointing to an administration eager to consolidate control.

The firings coincide with additional actions by the president, including pardons and sentence commutations for supporters involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. As Trump positions allies in key roles, the latest developments raise questions about the future of the Justice Department's independence and its handling of ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)