Prime Video Launches 'Rangeen': A Vibrant Exploration of Love, Loyalty, and Self-Discovery

Prime Video has announced its latest comedy-drama series, 'Rangeen', featuring a star-studded cast including Viineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha. Set to premiere on July 25, 'Rangeen' promises a humorous and touching exploration of love, loyalty, and self-discovery.

Created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, the show focuses on the life of Adarsh, a simple man whose life takes a dramatic turn after discovering his wife Naina's infidelity. The narrative, described as a blend of sharp wit and emotional honesty, showcases Adarsh's journey through misadventures that challenge traditional views on love and morality.

Directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, and produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, the series delves into the complexities of human relationships. With its unique blend of humor and depth, 'Rangeen' is set to engage audiences worldwide with its authentic and layered storytelling.