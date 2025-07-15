Left Menu

Prime Video Launches 'Rangeen': A Vibrant Exploration of Love, Loyalty, and Self-Discovery

Prime Video's 'Rangeen' is a comedy-drama starring Viineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha. Created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, the series explores a man's journey after discovering his wife's betrayal. Directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, it premieres on July 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:24 IST
Prime Video Launches 'Rangeen': A Vibrant Exploration of Love, Loyalty, and Self-Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has announced its latest comedy-drama series, 'Rangeen', featuring a star-studded cast including Viineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha. Set to premiere on July 25, 'Rangeen' promises a humorous and touching exploration of love, loyalty, and self-discovery.

Created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, the show focuses on the life of Adarsh, a simple man whose life takes a dramatic turn after discovering his wife Naina's infidelity. The narrative, described as a blend of sharp wit and emotional honesty, showcases Adarsh's journey through misadventures that challenge traditional views on love and morality.

Directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, and produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, the series delves into the complexities of human relationships. With its unique blend of humor and depth, 'Rangeen' is set to engage audiences worldwide with its authentic and layered storytelling.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025