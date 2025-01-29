Left Menu

Maharashtra Government's Strategic IAS Transfers Shake Up Leadership

The Maharashtra government has reshuffled seven IAS officers in key positions. Dhiraj Kumar becomes Secretary in the Medical Education department, and Shaila A is now Secretary in Finance. Other notable appointments include Krishnakant Kanwariya as Additional District Collector and Manisha Verma as Additional Chief Secretary in Skill Development.

The Maharashtra government announced a significant reshuffle of seven IAS officers on Tuesday. Among the changes, senior IAS officer Dhiraj Kumar has been appointed as the Secretary in the Medical Education department.

In other appointments, IAS officer Krishnakant Kanwariya takes the role of Additional District Collector at the Shahada division in Nandurbar district, while Shaila A steps up as Secretary in the Finance department. Additionally, Mangesh Awhad becomes the Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Medical Goods Purchase Authority.

Another notable change sees Manisha Verma appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Skill Development department. Ganesh Patil is the new Secretary in the Irrigation and Water Resources department, and Richa Bagla has been appointed as Secretary in the Finance department.

