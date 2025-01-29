Delhi's Water Crisis Escalates Amidst Poisoning Allegations

The escalating political confrontation over Delhi's water crisis saw Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena condemning Chief Minister Atishi. He labeled Arvind Kejriwal's accusations of poisoning in the Yamuna River as a threat to national security.

Accusations by AAP against the BJP-led Haryana government of harboring genocidal intents stirred sharp responses from Saxena, highlighting Kejriwal's claims as misleading. The LG pointed out the potential for public unrest arising from these statements.

Meanwhile, AAP criticized Saxena for his alleged inaction concerning escalating ammonia levels in the Yamuna, insisting the situation demands leadership free from partisan politics to avert further harm to public health.

