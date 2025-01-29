Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis Escalates Amidst Poisoning Allegations

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena criticized Chief Minister Atishi over remarks by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal that the Yamuna River is being poisoned, suggesting a potential genocide. Saxena stressed the false claims threaten national security, urging political responsibility while AAP accused Saxena of politicizing the water crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The escalating political confrontation over Delhi's water crisis saw Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena condemning Chief Minister Atishi. He labeled Arvind Kejriwal's accusations of poisoning in the Yamuna River as a threat to national security.

Accusations by AAP against the BJP-led Haryana government of harboring genocidal intents stirred sharp responses from Saxena, highlighting Kejriwal's claims as misleading. The LG pointed out the potential for public unrest arising from these statements.

Meanwhile, AAP criticized Saxena for his alleged inaction concerning escalating ammonia levels in the Yamuna, insisting the situation demands leadership free from partisan politics to avert further harm to public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

