Haryana Government Reshuffles Top Police Ranks

In a significant administrative move, the Haryana government has transferred 42 IPS officers and 13 HPS officers, affecting many top police officers and district police chiefs. The reshuffle includes high-ranking officers like Sibash Kabiraj and Mamta Singh, with changes affecting key districts such as Panchkula, Hisar, and Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:37 IST
The Haryana government has enacted a major reshuffle of its police force, transferring 42 IPS officers with immediate effect, including several senior figures and district police chiefs. This administrative overhaul also affects 13 Haryana Police Service officers, as per the government order issued late on Monday.

Significant among the reassignments is Sibash Kabiraj, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) at Ambala Range, who will now serve as Commissioner of Police in Panchkula. Similarly, Rakesh Kumar Arya, noted for his former dual roles, will continue as IGP (law and order) in Panchkula.

Further notable appointments include Mamta Singh, who will assume leadership at the India Reserve Battalion in Gurugram, and Rajshree Singh taking over as Commissioner of Police in Jhajjar. These movements symbolize the state's strategic approach to policing and security management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

