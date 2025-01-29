Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

The Trump administration has announced a plan to significantly reduce the federal workforce by offering financial incentives for civilian employees to resign. This initiative, known as the 'deferred resignation program,' is designed to allow employees to stay on the payroll until September 30 without working, according to an email obtained by Reuters.

Federal buyouts are traditionally capped at $25,000, and the email urges interested employees to reply with 'resign' if they wish to participate. The program targets civilian employees, excludes those in national security and immigration, and does not affect U.S. Postal Service staff. Currently, there are about 2.3 million civilian employees, excluding Postal Service workers.

The program aims to create a more streamlined workforce, although the military and select agencies may experience growth. Most agencies are expected to downsize through restructuring and layoffs. The email, sent from a new government email address, states, 'At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency, but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity.'

