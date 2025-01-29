CBP's Major Pill Seizure: Yarn Smuggling Unraveled

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has confiscated almost 70,000 prescription pills hidden within a cargo of yarn imported from India. The shipment was headed for a Buena Park, California address, officials confirmed.

Labelled as Zolpidem Tartrate, these pills fall under the Drug Enforcement Administration's Schedule IV controlled substances and are used as sedative-hypnotics to treat insomnia.

During a routine examination at Washington Dulles Airport, CBP officers discovered the pills tucked inside 96 spools of black yarn, with an estimated domestic value of USD 33,000. "This bold smuggling effort was thwarted by our officers," stated CBP Area Port Director Christine Waugh.

(With inputs from agencies.)