India's Almond Affinity: Untapped Potential Fuels Californian Export Growth

India plays a critical role in the success of California almonds, accounting for 85% of their imports. Despite being the largest export market, India's per capita consumption is low, offering growth opportunities. The Almond Board of California is working to expand almond consumption across India, focusing on various almond products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Modesto | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

India's longstanding tradition of consuming almonds has made it a key player in the booming success story of California almonds. With a remarkable growth in imports reaching over 400 million pounds last year, India stands as the largest export market for California's almond industry, second only to the U.S. in total market size.

The affinity for almonds in India is not just a trend but a deeply rooted cultural practice. From soaking almonds for breakfast to believing in their cognitive benefits, the nutritional nut has a unique dynamic in India that is unlike any other market around the globe.

Despite India's leading position as an export destination, the potential for further growth remains vast due to its low per capita consumption compared to Western countries. The Almond Board of California aims to tap into this potential by promoting diverse almond products and expanding its reach to tier II and III cities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

