Suriname: A Potential Global Role Model in Overcoming Cultural Polarisation

Suriname has the potential to set a global example for countries grappling with deeply rooted patterns of violent cultural polarisation, according to a UN expert.

Cecilia M. Bailliet, the UN Independent Expert on Human Rights and International Solidarity, highlighted Suriname's constitutional dedication to solidarity and mutual respect in schools. This commitment strengthens coexistence among the nation’s ethnically diverse population, fostering social harmony and inclusivity.

During a nine-day official visit to Suriname, Bailliet observed numerous examples of solidarity in action, such as the country’s successful malaria eradication programme. However, she also noted significant challenges in upholding collective rights, particularly those of Indigenous and Tribal Peoples.

Challenges Facing Indigenous and Tribal Peoples

Despite the nation’s solidarity efforts, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples continue to face exclusion from decision-making processes, particularly in matters affecting their livelihoods. Legal and illegal mining, along with deforestation, have had detrimental effects on their communities, leading to environmental degradation and loss of access to clean water, electricity, education, health care, and employment.

Bailliet emphasized the need for a more inclusive governance approach that acknowledges the rights of these communities, ensuring their participation in policy-making. Strengthening protections for Indigenous and Tribal Peoples could help mitigate the harmful impacts of resource extraction industries while promoting sustainable development.

Education Reform as a Priority

A key concern raised by the UN expert is the need for urgent reforms in Suriname’s education system. Equal access to higher education, vocational training, and civic engagement is crucial to empowering the youth, particularly in remote regions of the country.

Bailliet pointed out that limited school infrastructure, insufficient teaching materials, and inadequate transport facilities further exacerbate the problem. Additionally, the lack of competitive salaries has led to a teacher shortage, as many educators seek opportunities abroad. Addressing these issues through increased investment in education could enhance youth participation in national development and create a more equitable society.

Economic Opportunities from Oil Discovery

The recent discovery of oil off Suriname’s coast presents a unique opportunity for the nation to adopt a solidarity-driven approach to economic growth. Bailliet urged the government to ensure that oil revenues are used to eliminate inequality and structural exclusion, guaranteeing human rights for all citizens, including women, children, persons with disabilities, migrants, and Indigenous and Tribal Peoples.

To achieve this, Bailliet recommended the establishment of a Mining Sustainable Development Fund and Decentralized Solidarity Sustainable Development Plans, aimed at achieving social, environmental, and economic progress at all levels of governance.

A Vision for a Fully Inclusive Society

Looking forward, Bailliet expressed optimism that Suriname could become a fully inclusive society through collaborative efforts between the government, civil society organizations, international partners, and Indigenous and Tribal Peoples.

By adopting solidarity-based policies in education, migration, environmental protection, and sustainable development, Suriname could serve as a global model for nations striving to overcome cultural polarization and promote long-term social cohesion.

“The young people of Suriname deserve to look to the future with hope,” Bailliet concluded. “By prioritizing inclusivity and cooperation, Suriname can pave the way for a brighter and more just society for all.”