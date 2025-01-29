Left Menu

Australia Enlists Aboriginal Rangers for Northern Coast Patrol Amid Illegal Fishing Surge

Australia is enlisting Indigenous Aboriginal rangers to patrol its northern coastline due to an increase in illegal fishing vessels, some used for people smuggling. The Border Force has intercepted 20 fishing boats since December. The move highlights border security concerns before an upcoming national election.

Updated: 29-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:20 IST
Australia Enlists Aboriginal Rangers for Northern Coast Patrol Amid Illegal Fishing Surge

Australia is turning to Indigenous Aboriginal rangers to help patrolling its expansive northern coastline, in response to a surge of illegal fishing boats and incidents of people smuggling. This initiative coincides with increased border concerns as the nation gears up for an election.

Since December, the Australian Border Force has intensified aerial surveillance, intercepting 20 foreign fishing vessels. The Northern Territory's coastal areas have seen a few asylum seekers landing, numbers being significantly less than previous years when Australia faced large-scale arrivals using boats.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasized that Indigenous rangers are uniquely familiar with the sea territory, stating that no others know it better than these local guardians. Their involvement illustrates the government's dual focus on safeguarding maritime borders and respecting Indigenous expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

