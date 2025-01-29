Supreme Court Scrutinizes FIRs Over Triple Talaq Violation

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, instructed the Centre to submit details of FIRs and charge sheets filed against men pronouncing instant triple talaq, a practice banned under the 1991 Muslim Women (Protection of Rights in Marriage) Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar is addressing twelve petitions challenging the law's constitutionality, with written submissions required from involved parties.

The court will begin final hearings from March 17, involving the lead petitioner, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, based in Kozhikode.

The Centre has been tasked with reporting on pending cases under sections 3 and 4 of the 2019 Act, which describes instant triple talaq as illegal and vows a three-year jail term for offenders.

This comes after a historic ruling on August 22, 2017, by the apex court, which declared triple talaq unconstitutional, highlighting its discord with Quranic principles and Islamic Shariat law.

(With inputs from agencies.)