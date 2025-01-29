Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the village of Novoielyzavetivka in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine. The RIA state news agency released this information on Wednesday, attributing it to Russia's Defence Ministry.

However, the battlefield report remains unverified through independent sources, as Reuters stated that they could not confirm the details of the situation on the ground as of now.

The capture of Novoielyzavetivka is part of the ongoing military developments in the tumultuous eastern region of Ukraine, highlighting the tensions that continue to escalate in the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)