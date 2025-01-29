Left Menu

Delhi Police Seize Rs 1.87 Crore in Election Clampdown

The Delhi Police seized over Rs 1.87 crore in cash in a series of operations before the election in Delhi. The Recovery uncovered unaccounted cash linked to possible electoral misconduct, leading to further investigation by the Income Tax Department and Election Cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pre-poll crackdown, the Delhi Police have confiscated over Rs 1.87 crore in cash during three separate operations, an official revealed on Wednesday. The drive aimed to curb unlawful election-related activities in the national capital.

The Railway Unit, along with the Northwest and Southwest district police, executed these operations at strategic locations, resulting in the confiscation of large sums of unaccounted cash suspected to be linked to electoral malpractices. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra noted the notable seizure of Rs 32.61 lakh at Sabzi Mandi Railway Station from Jaswinder Pal, who failed to provide legal documentation for the money in his possession.

Further investigations have been launched by informing the Income Tax Department and relevant election authorities, as the team continues its vigilance against attempts to influence the electoral process. This initiative has raised the total recovered illicit cash since January to Rs 7.60 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

