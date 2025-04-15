Left Menu

Tamil Nadu BJP Ponders Alliance Dynamics for 2026 Assembly Polls

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran addresses seat allocation concerns regarding allies TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK and former CM O Panneerselvam for the 2026 Assembly elections. The seat-sharing discussions between AIADMK and BJP, led by higher leadership, balance existing alliance dynamics, despite past expulsions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 09:20 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP Ponders Alliance Dynamics for 2026 Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu's political landscape, BJP President Nainar Nagenthran is tackling alliance complexities ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Focus has turned to seat allocations involving allies led by TTV Dhinakaran and ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Nagenthran, addressing media questions, emphasized that the BJP's Parliamentary Board, alongside AIADMK leadership, will deliberate on seat-sharing specifics. These discussions highlight the fresh alliance between BJP and AIADMK, with no definitive decisions as of yet.

Speculation lingers following previous remarks by Nagenthran's predecessor, who stated that steadfast allies would not be sidelined. However, past expulsions of Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam from AIADMK add a twist to these alliance negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025