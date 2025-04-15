Tamil Nadu BJP Ponders Alliance Dynamics for 2026 Assembly Polls
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran addresses seat allocation concerns regarding allies TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK and former CM O Panneerselvam for the 2026 Assembly elections. The seat-sharing discussions between AIADMK and BJP, led by higher leadership, balance existing alliance dynamics, despite past expulsions.
In Tamil Nadu's political landscape, BJP President Nainar Nagenthran is tackling alliance complexities ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Focus has turned to seat allocations involving allies led by TTV Dhinakaran and ex-Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
Nagenthran, addressing media questions, emphasized that the BJP's Parliamentary Board, alongside AIADMK leadership, will deliberate on seat-sharing specifics. These discussions highlight the fresh alliance between BJP and AIADMK, with no definitive decisions as of yet.
Speculation lingers following previous remarks by Nagenthran's predecessor, who stated that steadfast allies would not be sidelined. However, past expulsions of Dhinakaran and Panneerselvam from AIADMK add a twist to these alliance negotiations.
