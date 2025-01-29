International Hunt: Extradition Sought for Suspects in Brussels Attack

Belgium is seeking the extradition of two individuals from the Netherlands and Spain, suspected of aiding an Islamist militant attack in Brussels earlier this year. The incident left two Swedish citizens dead and another injured, causing international concern.

According to Belgium's Federal Prosecutor's Office, the suspects allegedly assisted gunman Abdesalem Lassoued in procuring the weapon used during the attack. Authorities in Spain detained one suspect last weekend, while the Netherlands apprehended another the previous week. Details about these arrests remain limited at this stage.

The local press in the Netherlands identified the detained suspect as a 25-year-old male. Meanwhile, Lassoued, a 45-year-old Tunisian, claimed affiliation with the Islamic State in a video declaring responsibility for the attack. He was fatally shot by police after a manhunt. The attack coincided with a Euro 2024 soccer qualifying match in Brussels between Belgium and Sweden.

