Naval Secrets Leak: Udupi Police Crack Down on Suspects

Udupi police have arrested Hirendra Kumar, the third suspect involved in leaking sensitive Indian Navy data linked to the Malpe Cochin Shipyard. The accused allegedly shared naval secrets with Pakistani handlers for financial gains. The ongoing investigation is coordinated with central agencies, exploring potential foreign operative connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Udupi have detained a third individual, Hirendra Kumar, in a scandal concerning the illicit dissemination of sensitive Indian Navy information by Malpe Cochin Shipyard employees.

Officials allege that Kumar and his associates transmitted classified naval data to handlers in Pakistan, driven by illegal financial incentives.

The probe, which involves intelligence and security agencies, is intensifying to untangle potential foreign intelligence ties and ascertain if more culprits are involved in this breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

