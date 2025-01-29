SA Joins Global Treaty to Protect Plant Genetic Resources for Food Security

South Africa has joined a growing number of nations committed to the conservation and sustainable use of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) announced on Tuesday that South Africa has formally signed the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), reinforcing the country’s efforts to ensure food security and agricultural biodiversity.

What is the ITPGRFA and Why is It Important?

The ITPGRFA, adopted in 2001 and enforced in 2004, is a legally binding international agreement that promotes:

Conservation and sustainable use of plant genetic resources for food and agriculture (PGRFA)

Fair and equitable sharing of benefits derived from genetic resources, in line with the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD)

Recognition of farmers’ contributions to global crop diversity

A global system that allows farmers, plant breeders, and scientists to access genetic plant material

Ensuring benefit-sharing mechanisms for nations utilizing shared plant genetic resources

With South Africa’s official instrument of accession submitted to the Director-General of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) on December 23, 2024, the country has become the 154th Contracting Party to this landmark treaty. Other nations that have ratified the treaty include Australia, Belgium, Egypt, the United States, and Argentina, among others.

South Africa’s Commitment to Agricultural Sustainability

By signing the ITPGRFA, South Africa reaffirms its dedication to conserving biodiversity and ensuring long-term food security, aligning with the country’s recently approved White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s Biodiversity. This move is expected to:

Enhance South Africa’s collaboration with global partners in agricultural research and genetic conservation

Provide access to an international pool of genetic resources, enabling the development of climate-resilient crops

Support smallholder farmers and seed banks by ensuring their role in genetic conservation is recognized and valued

Strengthen partnerships between the National Genebank, national and provincial agricultural departments, community seed banks, farmers, research institutions, and civil society organizations

New Opportunities for Agricultural Innovation & Food Security

According to DALRRD, South Africa’s accession to the treaty will bring new opportunities for agricultural innovation, allowing local farmers and researchers to access a diverse range of genetic materials that can improve crop resilience to climate change, drought, pests, and diseases.

Additionally, the ITPGRFA framework will facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and collaborative research initiatives, placing South Africa at the forefront of sustainable agricultural development.

Way Forward: National Implementation Strategy

The successful implementation of the treaty in South Africa will require collaborative efforts among multiple stakeholders, including:

The National Genebank – Preserving South Africa’s diverse plant genetic material

Provincial Agricultural Departments – Supporting implementation at local levels

Community Seed Banks & Farmers – Ensuring grassroots-level conservation efforts

Academic & Research Institutions – Conducting studies on plant genetic diversity

Private Sector & NGOs – Encouraging sustainable agricultural practices

A Milestone for Agricultural Sustainability

As global food security concerns rise, South Africa’s participation in ITPGRFA is a crucial step toward protecting agricultural biodiversity, supporting local farmers, and promoting sustainable farming practices. The treaty will help the country navigate challenges such as climate change, soil degradation, and increasing food demands, ensuring that future generations have access to diverse and resilient food crops.

With this landmark decision, South Africa is set to play a key role in shaping the future of global agriculture through conservation, collaboration, and innovation.