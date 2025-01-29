Left Menu

Notorious ATM Robber Caught: The Capture of Jahid

A 32-year-old gang member, Jahid, linked to multiple ATM robberies, has been arrested in Gurugram. A proclaimed offender, he has over 35 cases to his name across several states. Jahid was finally apprehended after a series of heists, including a notable 2019 operation in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a notorious member of the Farooq Adbar gang, famed for a string of ATM robberies across multiple states. Official reports confirmed the arrest of Jahid, aged 32, on Wednesday.

Jahid, a proclaimed offender residing in Mewat, Haryana, was captured following a tip-off that led officers to trace his whereabouts in Gurugram. With a criminal dossier spanning over 35 cases in states such as Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chennai, Jahid had been on the police radar for orchestrating thefts and armed robberies.

The gang specialized in targeting vulnerable ATMs, employing tools like gas cutters to breach security. They cleverly camouflaged their crimes by painting over security cameras and carried firearms for deterrence. Despite multiple arrests, Jahid continued his criminal streak post-bail, with one of his notable heists amounting to Rs 32 lakh in 2019. His arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

