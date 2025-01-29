Notorious ATM Robber Caught: The Capture of Jahid

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a notorious member of the Farooq Adbar gang, famed for a string of ATM robberies across multiple states. Official reports confirmed the arrest of Jahid, aged 32, on Wednesday.

Jahid, a proclaimed offender residing in Mewat, Haryana, was captured following a tip-off that led officers to trace his whereabouts in Gurugram. With a criminal dossier spanning over 35 cases in states such as Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chennai, Jahid had been on the police radar for orchestrating thefts and armed robberies.

The gang specialized in targeting vulnerable ATMs, employing tools like gas cutters to breach security. They cleverly camouflaged their crimes by painting over security cameras and carried firearms for deterrence. Despite multiple arrests, Jahid continued his criminal streak post-bail, with one of his notable heists amounting to Rs 32 lakh in 2019. His arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement.

