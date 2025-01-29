Court Grants Custody Parole to Election Candidate Amidst Controversy
A Delhi court grants five-day custody parole to Shafa ur Rehman, accused in the 2020 riots, to campaign for state elections. Despite objections, the court followed a precedent set by the Supreme Court, allowing Rehman conditional freedom to canvass while under police protection and restrictions.
On Wednesday, a Delhi court approved five days of custody parole for Shafa ur Rehman, a key figure accused in the February 2020 riots, enabling him to participate in the state assembly election campaigns.
The decision was influenced by a recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed a similar parole for former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, despite opposing arguments from the Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad. He argued that canvassing for elections is a weak basis for such relief.
Rehman will remain under police supervision, authorized to attend campaign activities while refraining from discussing active legal cases publicly. He was selected as the AIMIM candidate for Okhla, facing serious charges under the UAPA and IPC related to the riots.
