Controversy Unfolds Over Expulsion of Bihar MLC Sunil Kumar Singh
The expulsion of RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh from the Bihar Legislative Council has stirred controversy, as he challenges the decision in the Supreme Court. Singh, previously accused of misconduct, argued the doctrine of proportionality wasn't followed. The top court reserved its judgment, urging respectful dissent.
The Bihar Legislative Council defended its decision to expel RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, asserting the due procedure was followed, and he challenged the council's will. Singh was previously accused of misconduct.
In a recent Supreme Court hearing, senior advocates argued that the doctrine of proportionality was ignored. Singh claimed he merely echoed others' words, calling Bihar's Chief Minister 'palturam.' The court reminded him of the need for mature conduct among legislators.
Accusations of disrespect against the Chief Minister led to Singh's expulsion. Kumar argued Singh couldn't claim parity with another MLC, who faced lighter punishment for similar remarks. The Supreme Court has yet to announce its verdict.
