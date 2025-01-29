Controversy Unfolds Over Expulsion of Bihar MLC Sunil Kumar Singh

The Bihar Legislative Council defended its decision to expel RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, asserting the due procedure was followed, and he challenged the council's will. Singh was previously accused of misconduct.

In a recent Supreme Court hearing, senior advocates argued that the doctrine of proportionality was ignored. Singh claimed he merely echoed others' words, calling Bihar's Chief Minister 'palturam.' The court reminded him of the need for mature conduct among legislators.

Accusations of disrespect against the Chief Minister led to Singh's expulsion. Kumar argued Singh couldn't claim parity with another MLC, who faced lighter punishment for similar remarks. The Supreme Court has yet to announce its verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)