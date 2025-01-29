Left Menu

Contentious Debate Erupts Over 'Waqf by User' Clause in Waqf Amendment Bill

Opposition members objected to removing the 'waqf by user' clause from the Waqf Amendment Bill, claiming it undermines waqf properties' protection. They argue the amendments would allow increased government interference and potential misuse of properties. Dissent notes were submitted by various party members, raising concerns over constitutional rights and autonomy.

In a significant turn of events, opposition members on Wednesday voiced strong objections to the government's proposed repeal of the longstanding 'waqf by user' clause within the Waqf Amendment Bill.

A slew of dissent notes from various political leaders delineated concerns that the amendment could jeopardize the long-held protection mechanisms for waqf properties.

Among those raising alarms was AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who criticised the timing and potential implications of the amendment, arguing it risks government overreach and weakens community autonomy.

