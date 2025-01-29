Contentious Debate Erupts Over 'Waqf by User' Clause in Waqf Amendment Bill

In a significant turn of events, opposition members on Wednesday voiced strong objections to the government's proposed repeal of the longstanding 'waqf by user' clause within the Waqf Amendment Bill.

A slew of dissent notes from various political leaders delineated concerns that the amendment could jeopardize the long-held protection mechanisms for waqf properties.

Among those raising alarms was AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who criticised the timing and potential implications of the amendment, arguing it risks government overreach and weakens community autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)