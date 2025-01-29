Islamic Scholar Calls for Azaan Regulations and Opposes Waqf Amendments
An Islamic scholar, Sayed Moinuddin Ashrafi, calls for adherence to noise regulations during the 'azaan' and criticizes recent amendments to the Waqf Bill. He emphasizes Islam's principle of non-harm and vows to challenge the amendments in the Supreme Court due to potential violations of religious freedom.
An Islamic scholar from Mumbai, Sayed Moinuddin Ashrafi, has made an appeal to the Muslim community for responsible use of loudspeakers during 'azaan' to comply with noise regulation mandates, as per the Bombay High Court ruling.
The HC decision highlighted that loudspeaker use is not essential to any religion, pressuring the state to enforce noise pollution controls across all places of worship.
Furthermore, Ashrafi voiced his firm opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, particularly after the Joint Parliamentary Committee approved 14 NDA amendments but dismissed those by opposition MPs. Ashrafi vowed legal action in the Supreme Court to protect religious freedoms.
