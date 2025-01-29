Left Menu

Corruption Complaint Sparks Political Clash in Delhi

Parvesh Verma, BJP's candidate for the New Delhi seat, has lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Verma alleges corruption in the installation of CCTV cameras in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, funded under the MLA-LAD scheme, involving misuse of Rs 12 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:04 IST
  • India

In a heated political maneuver, BJP's New Delhi candidate, Parvesh Verma, has filed a corruption complaint against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government officials. The allegation involves the misuse of Rs 12 crore in the installation of CCTV cameras, a project falling under the MLA-LAD scheme.

According to Verma's statement, the funds were misappropriated for substandard camera installations that failed to function as expected. He further claims that the project was marred by fake documents intended to inflate costs and mislead taxpayers.

Verma has urged immediate investigative action under the Prevention of Corruption Act, demanding an FIR against the implicated parties. The complaint adds a dramatic twist to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections set for February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

