EU Stays Committed to Green Deal Goals Amid Flexibility

The European Union is reaffirming its commitment to the Green Deal's objectives, according to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. However, she emphasized that there must be flexibility in the approaches used to achieve these goals.

During a press conference, von der Leyen stated the need to assess and adapt strategies, acknowledging that sometimes initial attempts might fall short or exceed expectations. This adaptability is essential as they strive to enhance the EU's competitiveness while working toward sustainability.

The comments came following the presentation of the EU's competitiveness plan, underscoring the union's balance between firm environmental objectives and pragmatic execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)