Desperate Homecoming: Gaza's Struggle amidst Ceasefire

The return of Palestinian families to northern Gaza following a ceasefire with Israel has revealed a grim reality. Homes lay in ruins, and essential supplies like water and electricity are in dire shortage, prompting despair among the returnees.

Efforts to deliver fuel, cooking gas, and tents linger amid disputes, with a Hamas official claiming lower than agreed supplies have been delivered. Israel rebuts these claims, asserting aid is meeting commitments. The fragile truce could be strained by dissatisfaction among Palestinian militants.

Hostage exchanges continue, posing obstacles to lasting peace. As families dig through rubble for missing loved ones, the prospects of a formal end to hostilities remain uncertain.

