Left Menu

Desperate Homecoming: Gaza's Struggle amidst Ceasefire

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, thousands of Palestinian families have returned to North Gaza, facing uninhabitable homes and shortages of essentials like water and electricity. Efforts to deliver aid face challenges, and the ongoing hostage exchange process presents hurdles for sustainable peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:51 IST
Desperate Homecoming: Gaza's Struggle amidst Ceasefire

The return of Palestinian families to northern Gaza following a ceasefire with Israel has revealed a grim reality. Homes lay in ruins, and essential supplies like water and electricity are in dire shortage, prompting despair among the returnees.

Efforts to deliver fuel, cooking gas, and tents linger amid disputes, with a Hamas official claiming lower than agreed supplies have been delivered. Israel rebuts these claims, asserting aid is meeting commitments. The fragile truce could be strained by dissatisfaction among Palestinian militants.

Hostage exchanges continue, posing obstacles to lasting peace. As families dig through rubble for missing loved ones, the prospects of a formal end to hostilities remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025