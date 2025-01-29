Left Menu

Rohingya Refugees' Struggle: A Voyage to Safety

In a humanitarian crisis, over 100 Rohingya Muslims arrived in Indonesia, fleeing persecution in Myanmar. The journey, facilitated by human traffickers, was plagued by a broken boat engine. With rising refugee numbers, Indonesia is calling for global assistance while vowing to combat trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:42 IST
  • Indonesia

In a dramatic escape from persecution, a wooden boat carrying over 100 Rohingya Muslims arrived on Indonesian shores. The vessel, now part of a broader crisis, represents the ongoing plight of a community seeking refuge from Myanmar's dire conditions.

The Indonesian government links this influx to increased human trafficking activities as the country witnesses a surge in arrivals. Local authorities are actively gathering information on the refugees' identities while accusing traffickers of intentionally sabotaging the vessel to prevent its return to sea.

With more than 260 refugees arriving earlier this month, Indonesia is urging international support to address this humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, it pledges to take stringent measures against those involved in human trafficking.

