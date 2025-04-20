Nawaz Sharif Calls for Dialogue with PPP Amid Growing Water Dispute

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has instructed the federal government to initiate a dialogue with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to resolve the water dispute between Punjab and Sindh. This directive follows sharp criticism from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who warned the government against a canal project on the Indus River, as reported by Dawn.

Nawaz Sharif, presently in London for medical reasons, emphasized the need for a fair distribution of resources, particularly water, across all provinces. PML-N's Adviser to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, reiterated the party's commitment to resolving the issue through negotiation, highlighting the importance of avoiding political point-scoring.

Responding to the situation, Sanaullah stressed that political leaders should exercise restraint and uphold constitutional responsibilities, emphasizing that water-related disputes must be addressed through established mechanisms and legal frameworks. He underscored that playing politics over water issues is unacceptable and advocated for resolution through dialogue.

