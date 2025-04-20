Left Menu

Nawaz Sharif Calls for Dialogue with PPP Amid Growing Water Dispute

Former PM Nawaz Sharif urges the federal government to initiate talks with PPP to address the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Sindh. He emphasizes avoiding political point-scoring in this sensitive matter. The call comes after PPP's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned against a controversial canal project.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo: X/ @NawazSharifMNS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has instructed the federal government to initiate a dialogue with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to resolve the water dispute between Punjab and Sindh. This directive follows sharp criticism from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who warned the government against a canal project on the Indus River, as reported by Dawn.

Nawaz Sharif, presently in London for medical reasons, emphasized the need for a fair distribution of resources, particularly water, across all provinces. PML-N's Adviser to the Prime Minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan, reiterated the party's commitment to resolving the issue through negotiation, highlighting the importance of avoiding political point-scoring.

Responding to the situation, Sanaullah stressed that political leaders should exercise restraint and uphold constitutional responsibilities, emphasizing that water-related disputes must be addressed through established mechanisms and legal frameworks. He underscored that playing politics over water issues is unacceptable and advocated for resolution through dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

