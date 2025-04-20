Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Arrest and Criticism Mark Murshidabad Unrest

In an ongoing investigation into the violent protests in Murshidabad, West Bengal Police have detained another suspect connected to the murder of a father and son in Jafrabad. The arrest was made by the Special Task Force in Chopra, as confirmed by officials. The accused has been identified as Ziaul SK.

Earlier today, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed his appreciation for West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who visited the affected areas of Murshidabad. Ghosh, however, launched a scathing critique against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her administration of neglect and failing to manage law and order. Ghosh warned that should Banerjee's government continue to falter, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act might need to be enforced in selective regions of the state.

Ghosh further condemned Banerjee, alleging that her affiliates were aggravating the violence. He warned that if state action is not taken, the National Investigation Agency will step in. He praised Governor Bose's proactive approach in being present for the victims, contrasting it with Banerjee's alleged failure to support those impacted or visit violence-stricken Murshidabad.

