Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Arrest and Criticism Mark Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Police arrested another suspect in the Jafrabad murder case linked to the Murshidabad protests. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response, suggesting potential imposition of AFSPA. He praised Governor CV Ananda Bose for aiding violence victims, contrasting it with Banerjee's alleged inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing investigation into the violent protests in Murshidabad, West Bengal Police have detained another suspect connected to the murder of a father and son in Jafrabad. The arrest was made by the Special Task Force in Chopra, as confirmed by officials. The accused has been identified as Ziaul SK.

Earlier today, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed his appreciation for West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who visited the affected areas of Murshidabad. Ghosh, however, launched a scathing critique against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her administration of neglect and failing to manage law and order. Ghosh warned that should Banerjee's government continue to falter, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act might need to be enforced in selective regions of the state.

Ghosh further condemned Banerjee, alleging that her affiliates were aggravating the violence. He warned that if state action is not taken, the National Investigation Agency will step in. He praised Governor Bose's proactive approach in being present for the victims, contrasting it with Banerjee's alleged failure to support those impacted or visit violence-stricken Murshidabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa's Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

