Left Menu

Delhi's Transparency Drive: Over 1,000 GPS-Tracked Water Tankers Launched

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 1,111 GPS-equipped water tankers to enhance the city's water supply. The initiative ensures transparency by enabling location tracking from the Delhi Jal Board headquarters. Gupta highlights plans for comprehensive water infrastructure development, with significant budget allocation for smart meters, pipeline installation, and drainage improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:26 IST
Delhi's Transparency Drive: Over 1,000 GPS-Tracked Water Tankers Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the capital's water supply during the sweltering summer months, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 1,111 water tankers, each fitted with advanced GPS technology.

The move allows authorities to monitor the tankers in real-time via an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, a significant step towards greater transparency in water distribution.

Speaking at the event, Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to long-term water solutions, with substantial financial planning for pipeline installations, smart meters, and the revamping of water infrastructure across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025