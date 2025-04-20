Delhi's Transparency Drive: Over 1,000 GPS-Tracked Water Tankers Launched
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 1,111 GPS-equipped water tankers to enhance the city's water supply. The initiative ensures transparency by enabling location tracking from the Delhi Jal Board headquarters. Gupta highlights plans for comprehensive water infrastructure development, with significant budget allocation for smart meters, pipeline installation, and drainage improvement.
In a bid to enhance the capital's water supply during the sweltering summer months, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 1,111 water tankers, each fitted with advanced GPS technology.
The move allows authorities to monitor the tankers in real-time via an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, a significant step towards greater transparency in water distribution.
Speaking at the event, Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to long-term water solutions, with substantial financial planning for pipeline installations, smart meters, and the revamping of water infrastructure across the city.
