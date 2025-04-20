Delhi's Transparency Drive: Over 1,000 GPS-Tracked Water Tankers Launched

In a bid to enhance the capital's water supply during the sweltering summer months, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 1,111 water tankers, each fitted with advanced GPS technology.

The move allows authorities to monitor the tankers in real-time via an IT dashboard at the Delhi Jal Board headquarters, a significant step towards greater transparency in water distribution.

Speaking at the event, Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to long-term water solutions, with substantial financial planning for pipeline installations, smart meters, and the revamping of water infrastructure across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)