Mumbai's Crackdown on Bangladeshi Immigrants: Nine Arrested

Nine Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area amid intensified efforts by local authorities to tackle illegal immigration, police stated on Wednesday.

During the operation, officials also discovered three children among the group and are contemplating legal measures, according to an official source.

The arrests were made on Tuesday as part of a special initiative targeting irregular immigration. Police reportedly seized fake documents, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the matter.

