Mumbai's Crackdown on Bangladeshi Immigrants: Nine Arrested

Nine Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area for illegal stay. Authorities also found three children living with them. The arrests were part of a special raid, during which fake documents were seized. This action aligns with Maharashtra's efforts to address fraudulent immigration practices.

Nine Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area amid intensified efforts by local authorities to tackle illegal immigration, police stated on Wednesday.

During the operation, officials also discovered three children among the group and are contemplating legal measures, according to an official source.

The arrests were made on Tuesday as part of a special initiative targeting irregular immigration. Police reportedly seized fake documents, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the matter.

