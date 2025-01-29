Justice Department Drops Charges: A Legal Reprieve

The Justice Department has decided to drop all criminal charges against the two co-defendants of President Donald Trump in the classified documents case. This decision effectively eliminates any legal threat the pair faced.

Walt Nauta, a Trump valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, were accused of collaborating with Trump to obstruct an FBI investigation into classified documents allegedly taken by Trump post-presidency.

In July, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case due to the alleged illegal appointment of special counsel Jack Smith. Although an appeal lingered, prosecutors have now withdrawn it, consequently closing the case formally.

