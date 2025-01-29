President Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Support Troops Amid DRC Conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed concerns regarding the conditions faced by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), urging the nation to rally behind its soldiers. He dismissed speculation about the battle conditions and morale of the troops, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to peacekeeping and regional stability.

“We are concerned about the speculation regarding the state of our troops and the battle conditions,” said President Ramaphosa on Wednesday. “All South Africans must rally behind our brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to bringing peace to our continent.”

He emphasized that South Africa’s military presence in the eastern DRC is not a declaration of war but rather a regional peacekeeping effort under both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the United Nations (UN).

The SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) is a regional initiative launched on December 15, 2023, aimed at assisting the DRC government in restoring peace. This deployment was approved at an Extraordinary SADC Summit in Windhoek, Namibia, on May 8, 2023, in response to the escalating conflict in the eastern DRC caused by the resurgence of armed groups.

SAMIDRC Deployment and Troop Contributions

SAMIDRC consists of military contingents from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, working alongside the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) to combat insurgencies in the region.

The deployment follows years of instability in the eastern DRC, where various armed groups, including M23 rebels and foreign militias, have been engaged in violent confrontations, displacing thousands of civilians.

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s unwavering support for the peace process and urged SADC member states to remain committed to ensuring lasting stability in the DRC.

Recent Escalation and Loss of SANDF Soldiers

The President’s remarks come amid increased hostilities in the region, where 13 South African soldiers lost their lives in combat. The recent escalation of violence is attributed to intensified attacks by M23 rebels and Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militias, who are fighting against FARDC and peacekeepers from SAMIDRC.

South Africa has historically played a key role in peacekeeping operations in the DRC, with SANDF troops working under difficult and often dangerous conditions to uphold their mission.

The loss of soldiers has fueled domestic concerns regarding the safety of South African forces, but the government remains resolute in its commitment to supporting stability in the region.

Ramaphosa Supports UN Call for Ceasefire and Diplomatic Efforts

President Ramaphosa welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s position on the conflict, which calls for: ✅ An immediate cessation of hostilities ✅ The reversal of M23’s territorial gains ✅ The withdrawal of foreign forces from the DRC ✅ A resumption of peace talks under the Nairobi Process

He also urged all parties involved to honor diplomatic frameworks such as the Luanda Process, which outlines a roadmap for resolving the conflict through negotiations and de-escalation.

“The territorial integrity of the DRC must be respected, in accordance with the United Nations Charter on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states,” said Ramaphosa.

“We must silence the guns on our continent to achieve inclusive development and prosperity,” he added.

SANDF Addresses Misleading Reports on Alleged Surrender

In response to viral misinformation, the SANDF issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying reports that South African soldiers had surrendered to M23 rebels.

A widely circulated video clip showed a white flag raised, sparking speculation that SANDF forces had surrendered. However, SANDF clarified the situation, stating that the white flag was part of a negotiated truce to allow M23 to recover their dead and wounded fighters near a South African base.

This tactical agreement also ensured that South African troops could safely access medical facilities for their injured soldiers. The SANDF stressed that such ceasefires are common in combat zones and do not indicate a surrender.

The South African military reaffirmed its commitment to the peacekeeping mission under both MONUSCO (the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC) and SAMIDRC.

South Africa’s Continued Role in DRC Peacekeeping

Despite mounting challenges, South Africa remains a key player in regional peacekeeping efforts, with SANDF forces deeply involved in supporting the DRC’s stability.

The government has reiterated that South African troops will continue to uphold their mission with discipline, resilience, and commitment to peace in the Great Lakes region.

While the conflict remains fluid and unpredictable, South Africa stands firm in its belief that diplomacy, dialogue, and coordinated peacekeeping efforts will ultimately lead to a sustainable resolution.

The nation now looks to regional and international leaders to intensify diplomatic efforts and ensure that peace returns to the eastern DRC.