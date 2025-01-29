Sudden Demise of Dedicated Officer at Maha Kumbh

A Bahraich Police sub-inspector, Anjani Rai, tragically passed away on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Sources indicate he initially complained of a stomachache which escalated into a fatal heart attack.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Durga Prasad Tiwari, Rai fell ill around noon. Prompt communication with his family ensured they arrived in Prayagraj quickly. The Bahraich Police alongside Prayagraj authorities are conducting post-mortem and other formalities.

Rai's career began in 1995 as a constable, and he achieved the role of station in-charge at several police stations over his illustrious career. He was originally from Ghazipur district, with family residing in Gorakhpur, and had recently been assigned special duties for the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)