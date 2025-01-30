Netanyahu's Strategic Diplomatic Push Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a significant diplomatic meeting with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, amidst the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza and efforts for regional diplomatic progress. Netanyahu expressed intent on leveraging this ceasefire towards broader Middle Eastern peace accords.

During his Middle East tour, Witkoff visited Saudi Arabia and inspected Gaza, focusing on implementing ceasefire agreements. This visit is pivotal, aiming for a diplomatic breakthrough that could involve formalizing Israel-Saudi relations, contingent upon further developments in the Gaza ceasefire conditions.

With the ceasefire in action, Israel commenced civilian movements back to homes in Gaza's northern regions. As part of the process, scheduled to free numerous Palestinian detainees, Israel's military is preparing for further phases aimed at a peaceful resolution, with significant international diplomatic engagement in play.

