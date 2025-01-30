Left Menu

Navajo Nation Ushers Safe Uranium Transit with Landmark Agreement

The Navajo Nation has reached a settlement with Energy Fuels Inc., allowing shipments of uranium ore to resume from the Grand Canyon area. The agreement includes strengthened regulations and safety measures for transporting radioactive materials across tribal lands, addressing longstanding concerns of contamination and mistrust.

Updated: 30-01-2025 00:08 IST
  United States

The Navajo Nation has successfully reached a settlement with Energy Fuels Inc. to enable the resumption of uranium ore shipments from mining operations near the Grand Canyon. The deal, announced on Wednesday, follows a dispute that surfaced after ore was transported last summer without tribal authorization. It includes enhanced safety measures and regulatory oversight.

Energy Fuels' President, Mark Chalmers, acknowledged the historical mistrust between the Navajo and energy companies due to past contamination and health issues linked to uranium mining. The agreement imposes additional safety standards, allowing the Navajo Nation to inspect transports and enforce routes during non-cultural periods.

The deal extends promises by Energy Fuels to transport waste from abandoned federal programs' mines and offers financial compensation to bolster environmental protection. Transport routes will be monitored closely, with measures in place for emergency responses and ensuring no environmental dust escapes en route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

