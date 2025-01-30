Fact Check: The USD 50 Million 'Condoms for Hamas' Claim Debunked
Claims by President Trump and White House officials that USD 50 million was stopped from being sent to Gaza to purchase condoms for Hamas lack credible evidence. The funds were part of USAID's USD 102.2 million grant for essential medical services, with only a minor hygiene component possibly including condoms.
The recent claims by President Donald Trump and White House officials about blocking USD 50 million intended for condoms for Hamas are unsupported by evidence. These assertions emerged during the signing of the Laken Riley Act and subsequent press briefings.
Facts reveal that a significant grant of USD 102.2 million by USAID to the International Medical Corps was aimed at medical services in Gaza, not purchasing large quantities of condoms. The State Departement highlighted it as misaligned funding, but the grant primarily supported emergency medical infrastructure.
Refugees International President Jeremy Konyndyk and USAID data debunked these claims, with reports showing only minimal contraceptive shipments to the Middle East, specifically to Jordan. The allegations, lacking factual support, exaggerate the presence of condom purchases in the funding.
