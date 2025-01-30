Left Menu

Trump Administration's Scrubbing of 'Gender Ideology' Sparks Criticism

The Trump administration is directing federal agencies to remove 'gender ideology' mentions from contracts and descriptions, aligning with an executive order recognizing only two sexes. This move, part of Trump's broader criticism of diversity and inclusion initiatives, has faced backlash from advocacy groups worried about fading progress in gender rights.

Updated: 30-01-2025 06:07 IST
The Trump administration has instructed federal agencies to eliminate references to 'gender ideology', a measure aligning with an executive order that mandates recognition of only two sexes. This controversial directive, issued via a memo from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, aims to enforce the notion that 'women are biologically female, and men are biologically male.'

This step is part of a broader effort by President Trump to challenge diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, drawing significant criticism from rights advocates. Critics argue that this move threatens advancements made in America towards acceptance and understanding of diverse gender identities and expressions.

Additionally, the executive order seeks to curtail a landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that extended civil rights protections against discrimination on the basis of sex to include gender identity and sexual orientation. This action also includes halting federal funds for healthcare benefiting transgender youth. The administration's demands extend to putting on hold any staff whose roles involve promoting 'gender ideology.'

