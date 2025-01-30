Left Menu

Brazil and U.S. to Hold Regular Deportation Dialogues

Brazil and U.S. officials are set to hold regular discussions on the deportation of Brazilian migrants from the U.S. Concerns over the treatment of deportees have sparked the initiative. Brazil's foreign ministry seeks dignified treatment and direct communication for monitoring repatriation flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 06:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 06:19 IST
Brazil and U.S. to Hold Regular Deportation Dialogues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Brazilian and U.S. officials reached an agreement to regularly discuss the deportation process of Brazilian migrants. This initiative follows criticism from Latin American leaders regarding the treatment of deportees on repatriation flights.

Brazil's foreign affairs ministry announced the formation of a working group involving ministry officials and the U.S. embassy. This development comes after a senior U.S. diplomat was summoned over the treatment of recent deportees, highlighting concerns about degrading conditions.

The agreement aims to ensure respectful treatment for migrants and includes establishing real-time communication channels to monitor flights. The move is particularly relevant as the U.S. has intensified its crackdown on illegal migration, drawing international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025