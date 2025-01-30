Brazil and U.S. to Hold Regular Deportation Dialogues
Brazil and U.S. officials are set to hold regular discussions on the deportation of Brazilian migrants from the U.S. Concerns over the treatment of deportees have sparked the initiative. Brazil's foreign ministry seeks dignified treatment and direct communication for monitoring repatriation flights.
On Wednesday, Brazilian and U.S. officials reached an agreement to regularly discuss the deportation process of Brazilian migrants. This initiative follows criticism from Latin American leaders regarding the treatment of deportees on repatriation flights.
Brazil's foreign affairs ministry announced the formation of a working group involving ministry officials and the U.S. embassy. This development comes after a senior U.S. diplomat was summoned over the treatment of recent deportees, highlighting concerns about degrading conditions.
The agreement aims to ensure respectful treatment for migrants and includes establishing real-time communication channels to monitor flights. The move is particularly relevant as the U.S. has intensified its crackdown on illegal migration, drawing international attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- U.S.
- deportation
- migrants
- treatment
- dialogue
- foreign affairs
- communication
- rights
- embassy
ALSO READ
Modi's Mumbai Luncheon Sparks Development Dialogue
Revolutionizing Prostate Treatment: HoLEP Takes Center Stage
ILO Maintains Constructive Dialogue with Saudi Arabia Amid World Cup Labor Scrutiny
Strategic Dialogues: India-Singapore Partnerts for Future
Kerala Forest Act Reversal: A Victory for Dialogue and Relief