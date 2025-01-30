Brazil and U.S. to Hold Regular Deportation Dialogues

On Wednesday, Brazilian and U.S. officials reached an agreement to regularly discuss the deportation process of Brazilian migrants. This initiative follows criticism from Latin American leaders regarding the treatment of deportees on repatriation flights.

Brazil's foreign affairs ministry announced the formation of a working group involving ministry officials and the U.S. embassy. This development comes after a senior U.S. diplomat was summoned over the treatment of recent deportees, highlighting concerns about degrading conditions.

The agreement aims to ensure respectful treatment for migrants and includes establishing real-time communication channels to monitor flights. The move is particularly relevant as the U.S. has intensified its crackdown on illegal migration, drawing international attention.

